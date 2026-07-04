Delhi Revokes WFH Policy Amid Geopolitical Normalization

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the end of the Work from Home policy for government workers on Wednesdays and Saturdays, citing a normalization in the geopolitical situation. New office hours for the Delhi government have been set, marking a return to more traditional operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:38 IST
Delhi Revokes WFH Policy Amid Geopolitical Normalization
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant policy shift, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has revoked the Work from Home (WFH) arrangement for government employees on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The decision comes as the region's geopolitical situation is reported to have stabilized, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Officials indicated that a formal order detailing the cessation of the WFH policy is expected soon. Alongside this, the Delhi government has revised office hours for its employees, with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) now operating from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) retains its schedule from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

The rollback follows earlier initiatives put forth by Chief Minister Gupta in response to global political tensions, including pollution-control measures and austerity policies such as a work-from-home scheme and restrictions on government travel and vehicle purchases. This normalization aims to restore pre-existing operations while adhering to altered scheduling to ease urban congestion.

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