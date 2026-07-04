Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Redefine Tradition with Unconventional Wedding at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embraced a non-traditional wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden, forgoing bridesmaids and groomsmen to spotlight their siblings. Officiated by Adam Sandler, the private ceremony featured personalized touches, including a 'JusT&T Married' display. Swift wore Dior, accessorized with Cartier, while the couple sported custom Louboutin footwear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:30 IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Redefine Tradition with Unconventional Wedding at Madison Square Garden
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce departed from conventional wedding norms, choosing Madison Square Garden as their venue for a unique ceremony devoid of bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, the couple designated their siblings for key roles. PEOPLE magazine reported the nuptials took place on Friday, July 3, in a private setting with close family and friends in attendance.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, which underscored a focus on immediate family rather than a traditional bridal entourage, as confirmed by Swift's representative. The event culminated with a special 'JusT&T Married' display on Madison Square Garden's giant screens, commemorating the couple's initials.

The wedding, occurring the day after an intimate rehearsal dinner at Infosys Theatre, further highlighted recurring 'T&T' themes. Kelce and Swift have used these initials prominently in their relationship, from friendship bracelets to engagement announcements on social media. Their attire for the ceremony comprised custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, Cartier jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes, cementing a personalized yet avant-garde celebration.

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