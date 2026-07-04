Messi Magic and Cabo Verde's Courage Shine Despite Argentina's Victory

In a gripping encounter at the FIFA World Cup, Argentina narrowly defeated Cabo Verde 3-2, a match marked by mutual respect and admiration between the seasoned champions and the debutantes. While Lionel Messi dazzled with his scoring skills, Cabo Verde's performance, led by goalkeeper Vozinha, nearly overturned expectations.

Messi's achievements continued to reach new heights as he surpassed Diego Maradona with nine assists, becoming the first player to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches. As he further solidified his legacy with a total of 20 World Cup goals, Argentina cemented their place in the next stage, thanks in part to an own goal from Cabo Verde's Diney Borges.

Despite the defeat, Cabo Verde's unyielding spirit and Vozinha's remarkable saves turned heads. The island nation's side showcased their prowess by drawing with top teams like Spain and Uruguay, proving they belong on the world stage. Players' admiration for Messi was evident as they sought photos with the football legend post-match.