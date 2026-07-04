Nita Ambani to Transform Mumbai's SevenHills Hospital Into Cutting-Edge Medical Hub

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani announced plans to transform Mumbai's SevenHills Hospital into a 1,500-bed integrated medical hub, reflecting the Foundation's commitment to healthcare excellence and compassion. The initiative focuses on advanced medical research, specialized treatment, and providing affordable care, marking a significant step in strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:18 IST
Nita Ambani to Transform Mumbai's SevenHills Hospital Into Cutting-Edge Medical Hub
Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Foundation's Chairperson, Nita Ambani, has unveiled an ambitious plan to modernize Mumbai's SevenHills Hospital, transforming it into a 1,500-bed state-of-the-art medical hub. Announcing the project, Ambani emphasized the Foundation's dedication to enhancing healthcare by merging clinical excellence with empathy, thus widening access to quality treatment nationwide.

Speaking at the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Humanitarian Awards, Ambani detailed the Foundation's vision including advanced medical research, specialized treatment, and affordable care. The revamped SevenHills will be among Mumbai's largest integrated healthcare centers, with distinct facilities for clinical research, cancer treatment, emergency and trauma care, organ transplants, and neurodegenerative disorder treatment.

The hospital, scheduled to begin its modernization process this year, will dedicate over 450 of its 1,500 beds to economically weaker segments, ensuring dignified healthcare access. Nita Ambani's remarkable contributions to healthcare, education, sports, culture, and community development were recognized with the AAPI Humanitarian Award. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor honored her further with the Key to the City, acknowledging her impactful humanitarian efforts globally.

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