Nita Ambani Celebrates U.S. Independence with Prestigious Humanitarian Award

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, extended her heartfelt greetings to Americans and the Indian diaspora as the United States celebrated its 250th Independence anniversary. Her remarks came while she accepted the AAPI Humanitarian Award, highlighting the shared democratic values of the US and India.

Ambani noted the award's significance extended beyond personal accolades, given the milestone of America's quarter-millennium of independence. Accompanied by her family and the broader Reliance community, she recognized the shared democratic principles and expressed congratulations to American citizens and Indian communities residing in the U.S.

The AAPI Humanitarian Award celebrates Ambani’s significant achievements in healthcare, education, sports, culture, and community upliftment. Additionally, her humanitarian impact was further recognized when Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presented her with the Key to the City of Tampa, underscoring her meaningful contributions to society. (ANI)