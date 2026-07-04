Prince Harry Faces Security Hurdle: Meghan and Kids Stay Back Amid UK Visit

Prince Harry will visit London and Birmingham for charity events and the 2027 Invictus Games promotion, but Meghan and their children will remain in the U.S. due to security concerns. Although not traveling to London, the family may visit Birmingham. Harry seeks safe options for a UK visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prince Harrys Wife Meghan And Their Two Children Will Not Travel To London With Him Next Week | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:24 IST
Prince Harry Faces Security Hurdle: Meghan and Kids Stay Back Amid UK Visit
Prince Harry

Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK will not include his wife Meghan and their children, a decision influenced by security issues. The family's absence highlights ongoing security concerns that have challenged Harry since his departure from royal duties in 2020.

Scheduled to attend events in London and Birmingham, Prince Harry remains focused on promoting the 2027 Invictus Games. Yet, a denied request for police protection prevents his family from joining him in London, though a trip to Birmingham remains possible.

Harry continues to seek reconciliation with the royal family, aspiring to reunite his children with their grandfather, King Charles. However, legal battles and strained relations persist as obstacles stand in the way of his familial aspirations.

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