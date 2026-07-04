PM Modi Unveils ₹1.06 Lakh Crore Projects to Power Rajasthan's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled development projects worth around ₹1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan, describing them as a major step towards strengthening the state's economy, improving infrastructure and creating new opportunities for employment. Speaking at a public gathering in Balotra, the Prime Minister said the projects reflect the government's commitment to building a self-reliant India while ensuring that the benefits of development reach every region of the country. The announcements covered energy, transport, aviation, water supply, renewable energy and employment, presenting a broad roadmap for Rajasthan's future growth.

Mega infrastructure projects take centre stage

Addressing a large gathering despite the intense summer heat, Prime Minister Modi thanked the people of Rajasthan for their support and said their participation reflected confidence in the government's development agenda. He dedicated the Rajasthan Refinery to the nation, calling it one of the state's most significant industrial projects that will generate thousands of jobs while strengthening India's energy security.

The Prime Minister said self-reliance remains essential for both individual dignity and national progress, adding that the refinery represents more than an industrial investment because it will support local businesses, attract fresh investment and create employment opportunities for young people across the region. He praised the workers who continued construction despite setbacks, including an accident at the site earlier this year, saying their determination reflected the spirit of a changing India that continues moving forward even during difficult circumstances.

He also highlighted several infrastructure initiatives announced for Rajasthan, including the inauguration of the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, the launch of the next phase of the UDAN regional connectivity scheme and the expansion of the Jaipur Metro. According to the Prime Minister, these projects will strengthen tourism, improve business opportunities and make travel easier across western Rajasthan while giving another boost to the state's economy.

Government highlights energy security and economic resilience

During his address, Prime Minister Modi spoke extensively about India's response to recent global energy challenges created by the conflict in West Asia. He said the international crisis had disrupted fuel supplies across many countries, creating shortages and pushing prices sharply higher, yet India managed to maintain stable supplies through timely planning and diplomatic efforts.

He explained that before the conflict, nearly 60 percent of India's LPG requirements came through imports, with almost 90 percent sourced from the Gulf region. Faced with disruptions, the government rapidly increased domestic LPG production by modifying refinery operations, raising daily output from around 35,000 metric tonnes to approximately 54,000 metric tonnes within a week. Alongside this effort, piped natural gas connections were expanded to reduce dependence on LPG cylinders, with more than 11 lakh households being connected in a short period.

The Prime Minister said the government absorbed financial losses exceeding ₹75,000 crore between April and June to prevent steep increases in fuel prices for consumers. Excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced while commercial LPG prices were also lowered, ensuring that households and businesses were protected from the full impact of global price fluctuations. He added that India widened its energy import network from about 25 countries to more than 40, helping secure uninterrupted supplies despite international uncertainty.

The Prime Minister also discussed the impact of the Ukraine conflict on global fertiliser supplies. He said the government ensured farmers continued receiving urea at heavily subsidised prices despite soaring international costs, while diplomatic efforts secured alternative supply routes. Financial support was also extended to micro, small and medium enterprises through the expanded Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, allowing businesses to manage rising operational expenses without disrupting production.

Water, jobs and green development shape Rajasthan's future

A significant part of the Prime Minister's speech focused on Rajasthan's long-standing water challenges. He announced a ₹34,000 crore agreement between Rajasthan and Haryana to bring water from the Hathnikund Barrage through an underground pipeline, a project expected to benefit lakhs of residents across the Shekhawati region, including Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts.

He also outlined future benefits from projects such as the Renuka, Lakhwar and Kishau dams, along with the Ramjal Setu initiative aimed at improving rural drinking water access. The Prime Minister highlighted the success of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari campaign, under which more than 25 lakh soak pits have been created across the country, including over 1.25 lakh in Rajasthan, helping improve groundwater recharge and conserve water resources.

Renewable energy also featured prominently in the government's development vision. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the expansion of solar parks, installation of rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and the distribution of more than 65,000 solar pumps to farmers through the PM Kusum Yojana. He said these initiatives demonstrate that economic development and environmental protection can move forward together.

The event also included the distribution of government appointment letters to around 54,000 young people across Rajasthan, marking the beginning of their public service careers. Congratulating the recruits, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that they would contribute to improving governance while strengthening public services across the state.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi said Rajasthan remains central to India's infrastructure expansion and economic transformation. He expressed confidence that investments in transport, energy, aviation, water management and employment generation would create lasting benefits for the state's people while contributing to the broader vision of a developed India by 2047.