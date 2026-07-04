PM Modi Launches New UDAN Phase, Opens Jodhpur Airport Terminal

India's regional aviation network is set for another major expansion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the next phase of the UDAN scheme and inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport. The twin initiatives are expected to improve air connectivity, strengthen airport infrastructure and support economic growth by bringing more cities and remote regions into the country's expanding aviation network.

Modified UDAN gets ₹29,000 crore push

The Prime Minister launched the Modified UDAN Scheme during an event attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and other dignitaries.

Introduced in 2016, the UDAN scheme has connected many smaller towns to the national aviation network by making air travel more affordable and accessible. So far, 669 routes have been operationalised, linking 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes while serving more than 1.66 crore passengers.

The Union Cabinet approved the Modified UDAN Scheme on March 25, 2026, with an investment of nearly ₹29,000 crore over the next ten years. The expanded programme plans to develop 100 aerodromes using existing unserved airstrips with an investment of ₹12,159 crore. Another ₹2,577 crore has been earmarked for the operation and maintenance of regional airports, ₹3,661 crore for developing 200 modern helipads and ₹10,043 crore as Viability Gap Funding to support regional airline services.

The scheme also promotes the use of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, including HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, helping strengthen domestic manufacturing while improving connectivity in remote and underserved areas.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the new phase of UDAN marks another milestone in India's aviation journey. He said the programme has turned the vision of making air travel affordable for ordinary citizens into reality while opening fresh opportunities for farmers, students, entrepreneurs, artisans and businesses across the country. According to him, better air connectivity is becoming a driver of tourism, employment, trade and regional development as India moves towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

New Jodhpur terminal boosts airport capacity

Alongside the UDAN launch, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, developed by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of ₹480 crore.

Spread across 23,342 square metres, the terminal has been designed to handle 1,500 passengers during peak hours and up to 20 lakh passengers every year. The facility includes 20 check-in counters, modern baggage handling systems, advanced security screening equipment and six aerobridges to improve passenger movement.

The expanded apron can accommodate 11 Airbus A321 aircraft and one ATR-72 aircraft, while the city-side infrastructure provides parking space for around 320 cars. The new terminal replaces the older facility, which had an annual capacity of about four lakh passengers and had reached its operational limits because of steady traffic growth.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the terminal reflects the architectural heritage of Marwar, giving visitors their first experience of Rajasthan's culture through its royal façade and traditional design inspired by arches and jharokhas. He added that the government is creating airports that combine world-class infrastructure with India's cultural identity.

Sustainable design supports future growth

The terminal has been built with sustainability in mind and includes energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures and green building practices designed to achieve a five-star GRIHA rating. Officials said the project has been planned to meet future passenger demand while supporting tourism and commercial activity across western Rajasthan.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said both the new airport terminal and the extension of the UDAN scheme represent important steps towards making aviation more accessible across the country. He added that the programme will help integrate more regions into India's growth story by improving connectivity and creating new economic opportunities.

With expanded funding for regional aviation and modern airport infrastructure, the government expects the latest initiatives to improve travel options, encourage investment, strengthen tourism and bring more people into India's rapidly growing aviation ecosystem.