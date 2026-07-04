India Steps Up Fight Against Drug Abuse With Stronger Community Action

Drug addiction remains one of the most serious social and public health challenges facing India, affecting millions of families across age groups and communities. With substance abuse reaching children, women and working-age adults, the government is expanding its efforts beyond treatment by encouraging prevention, awareness and public participation. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has reaffirmed that creating a drug-free India requires every citizen, institution and community to play an active role alongside government agencies.

National campaign expands beyond treatment

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has strengthened its nationwide anti-drug campaign through the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), a broad framework that focuses on preventing drug abuse, creating awareness, improving treatment facilities, supporting rehabilitation and helping recovered individuals return to normal life with dignity. These efforts have been reinforced through the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), launched in 2020 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a drug-free India.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar said the campaign can only succeed through collective action involving citizens, State and Union Territory governments, ministries, educational institutions and civil society organisations. He stressed that the government is pursuing a whole-of-government and whole-of-society strategy because drug addiction cannot be tackled by one institution alone.

The minister pointed to the Ministry's first nationwide survey on the magnitude of substance use, released in 2019, which revealed the enormous scale of the challenge. According to the findings, more than seven crore people in India were affected by substance use disorders, including nearly 1.2 crore children and 58 lakh women. He said these figures underline the urgent need for awareness, compassionate support and coordinated action instead of stigma and isolation.

More people seeking help as support services grow

The government's treatment and rehabilitation network has expanded significantly over the past few years, making professional support available to more people struggling with addiction. Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Sudhansh Pant said the country now has 768 de-addiction and rehabilitation centres working to provide counselling, treatment and recovery support.

The growing confidence in these facilities is reflected in the sharp rise in the number of people seeking assistance. Treatment enrolment has increased by 294 percent, rising from 2.08 lakh people in 2020 to more than 8.20 lakh in 2025. Officials believe this increase shows that more individuals and families are choosing professional help instead of suffering in silence.

The Ministry's toll-free de-addiction helpline, 14446, has also become an important first point of contact for those looking for guidance, receiving more than 4.69 lakh calls so far. Alongside this, the newly launched NMBA App 2.0 allows States, districts, spiritual organisations and other partners to upload field activities in real time while introducing new features designed for public participation and easier access to campaign information.

Public participation remains the campaign's biggest strength

The Ministry believes that lasting success against drug abuse depends on transforming the campaign into a people's movement. Citizens are being encouraged to take an online pledge for a Nasha Mukt Bharat and register as Nasha Mukti Mitras to support awareness efforts within their own communities.

This community-driven approach was clearly visible during the Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah, organised from June 17 to June 26 at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. More than 1.31 crore people participated in activities held across the country, including seminars, webinars, youth awareness sessions, street plays, rallies, yoga programmes, signature campaigns, essay and painting competitions, slogan-writing events and e-pledges, creating widespread engagement among students, families and local communities.

Representatives from States and Union Territories, various ministries, grant-in-aid institutions, addiction treatment facilities and several partner organisations also joined the programme, reaffirming their commitment to building a healthier society free from substance abuse. The Ministry has urged citizens, educational institutions, youth organisations and community groups to continue supporting the movement so that the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat and a healthier, stronger nation becomes a shared national achievement.