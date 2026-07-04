Vice-President Urges Citizens to Join Electoral Roll Revision

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan has appealed to eligible voters across the country to actively participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, describing an accurate and updated voters' list as one of the strongest foundations of India's democratic system. The appeal came after he completed his own enumeration process, setting an example for citizens by participating in the nationwide exercise. His message highlighted that voter participation begins not only on polling day but also with ensuring that electoral records remain correct and up to date.

Vice-President completes electoral roll enumeration

The Vice-President submitted his duly filled enumeration form under the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The process was facilitated by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, Ashok Kumar, along with election officials who visited the Vice-President's residence as part of the ongoing revision exercise.

The Special Intensive Revision is being carried out to verify and update electoral records, ensuring that the voter list accurately reflects eligible citizens. Election authorities undertake such exercises to improve the quality of electoral rolls by incorporating necessary corrections and updates, helping maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process. By personally participating in the exercise, the Vice-President underlined the importance of every eligible voter completing the required formalities so that the electoral database remains current and reliable.

Call for wider public participation

Speaking on the occasion, C. P. Radhakrishnan urged citizens to extend their full cooperation to election authorities conducting the Special Intensive Revision. He said maintaining an accurate and updated electoral roll plays a vital role in strengthening India's vibrant democracy and ensuring that every eligible citizen can exercise the right to vote without unnecessary difficulties.

He encouraged all eligible voters to actively participate in the ongoing exercise instead of waiting until elections are announced. According to the Vice-President, timely verification and updating of voter information contribute to a smoother electoral process while helping authorities maintain the integrity of voter records across the country.

The appeal also serves as a reminder that public participation remains one of the most important elements of a healthy democratic system, with every citizen sharing responsibility for keeping electoral records accurate.

Accurate voter lists strengthen democracy

The Special Intensive Revision is an important administrative exercise undertaken by the Election Commission to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls before future elections. Regular updates help remove errors, include newly eligible voters and ensure that electoral records remain consistent with changing demographic information.

Officials continue to facilitate the enumeration process across different locations, encouraging eligible citizens to complete the required documentation and cooperate with election staff. Such efforts help build confidence in the electoral system while ensuring that every eligible voter receives an opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

The Vice-President's participation sends a message that maintaining updated electoral records is not only an administrative requirement but also a civic responsibility. His appeal encourages citizens to support the revision exercise and contribute towards building stronger, more transparent and more inclusive elections across the country.