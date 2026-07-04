Venice Classics to Feature Restored 'English, August' in a Landmark Premiere

The 4K restored version of Dev Benegal's 'English, August' will premiere at Venice Classics during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. This marks Film Heritage Foundation's third consecutive restoration to be showcased, highlighting the film's enduring cultural relevance and the foundation's commitment to preserving significant cinematic works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:50 IST
Venice Classics to Feature Restored 'English, August' in a Landmark Premiere
English, August film (Image source: Film Heritage Foundation). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant moment for Indian cinema, the newly restored 4K version of Dev Benegal's 'English, August' is set to premiere globally at the Venice Classics category during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The film adaptation of Upamanyu Chatterjee's 1988 novel explores post-colonial identity with dark comedy.

This event marks a commendable achievement for the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), as it is their third consecutive restoration invited to the prestigious event. The foundation previously presented restorations of 'Ghatashraddha' and 'Do Bigha Zamin'. Director Dev Benegal outlined the restoration's importance, emphasizing preservation as an art form across generations.

Actor Rahul Bose expressed his excitement about the film's re-introduction to a global audience, praising the restoration efforts by FHF. The foundation director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur highlighted the challenges overcome in the restoration process, underscoring the commitment to maintaining the film's original vision. The Venice Film Festival runs from September 2 to September 12, 2026.

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