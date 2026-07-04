Venice Classics to Feature Restored 'English, August' in a Landmark Premiere

In a significant moment for Indian cinema, the newly restored 4K version of Dev Benegal's 'English, August' is set to premiere globally at the Venice Classics category during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The film adaptation of Upamanyu Chatterjee's 1988 novel explores post-colonial identity with dark comedy.

This event marks a commendable achievement for the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), as it is their third consecutive restoration invited to the prestigious event. The foundation previously presented restorations of 'Ghatashraddha' and 'Do Bigha Zamin'. Director Dev Benegal outlined the restoration's importance, emphasizing preservation as an art form across generations.

Actor Rahul Bose expressed his excitement about the film's re-introduction to a global audience, praising the restoration efforts by FHF. The foundation director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur highlighted the challenges overcome in the restoration process, underscoring the commitment to maintaining the film's original vision. The Venice Film Festival runs from September 2 to September 12, 2026.