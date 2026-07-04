CBI Nabs Engineer in Manali Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, in a bribery case. He was caught accepting bribes for bill approvals. A significant sum was recovered during searches, and the accused will appear before the court in Shimla on July 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:10 IST
CBI Nabs Engineer in Manali Bribery Scandal
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer from the Military Engineering Services stationed in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The arrest came after a bribery complaint was lodged by a supervisor from a contractor firm.

The accused, identified as an Assistant Garrison Engineer, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 93,000 to facilitate the processing of bills for the complainant's firm. The complainant initially paid Rs. 40,000 on July 3 and was instructed to pay the remaining amount later.

Acting swiftly, the CBI set a trap and apprehended the engineer red-handed while accepting Rs. 53,000 of the demanded sum. Additionally, Rs. 40,000 from earlier payments was retrieved from his residence along with another Rs. 10 lakh in cash. The accused will appear before the Shimla court on July 5 as investigations continue.

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