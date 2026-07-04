Trump's Divisive Celebration: America's 250th Anniversary Under Political Clouds

President Donald Trump celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with a controversial rally in Washington, D.C. The event, held at the National Mall, was criticized for its political undertones.

Across the United States, Americans marked Independence Day with fireworks and parades. New York showcased international tall ships, while Philadelphia honored with music and cupcakes.

Patriot Front’s presence added to security concerns, while Trump faced backlash for transforming commemoration into political theater. Renovation issues and partisan events under the Freedom 250 banner fueled further criticism.