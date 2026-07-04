Kimi Antonelli Dominates Silverstone: Pole Position Triumph

Formula One Leader Kimi Antonelli Was Too Fast For Ferrari

Kimi Antonelli, a rising star in Formula One, demonstrated his prowess at Silverstone, claiming pole position for the British Grand Prix. Despite stiff competition from Ferrari and teammate George Russell, Antonelli's formidable lap extended Mercedes's season-long pole position dominance.

Russell, Antonelli's closest rival in the championship standings, qualified in fourth place, trailing behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and seasoned champion Lewis Hamilton. The windy conditions at Silverstone posed challenges, yet Antonelli's precision secured a time of one minute 28.111 seconds.

Earlier, Antonelli secured a sprint race victory, further solidifying his lead over Russell. The Italian sensation, acknowledged for his recent winning streak, faces the challenge of maintaining momentum against competitive Ferraris on race day.