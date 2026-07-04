Chandigarh Building Collapse: Rescue Efforts Unfold as Two Remain Trapped

In a dramatic turn of events, three workers were rescued while two remained trapped after a two-storey building undergoing renovation collapsed in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase-II on Saturday. The collapse occurred at Plot No. 28/9 near Hotel The Fern, sparking a multi-agency rescue operation.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi confirmed that five laborers were trapped inside the building during the renovation. Among them, three individuals have been safely rescued. They sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital. However, efforts are ongoing to free the remaining two workers who are still trapped.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force, alongside local police and fire department personnel, using specialized equipment to lift debris. The trapped workers are in stable condition and communicating with rescuers, according to Mayor Joshi. With rain adding to the complexity, concerns are raised about continuing renovation work during the monsoon season.

MPS Chawla, President of the Chandigarh Industrial Association, highlighted potential structural deficiencies as a cause for the collapse. The building housed a co-working space rented out to various entities, and it is speculated that the deficiencies could be to blame. Emergency efforts involved transporting injured workers to medical facilities, while hopes remain high for the safe rescue of those still inside.

Police, administrative authorities, and firefighting units were among the first on the scene, initiating debris removal and search operations. The NDRF joined in shortly after. With the investigation ongoing, further details are expected following the official report. Meanwhile, calls are being made to cease renovation work during the monsoon to prevent similar incidents. (ANI)