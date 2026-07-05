Joey Chestnut Defends Title in Scorching Hot Dog Contest Showdown

Joey Chestnut won his 18th Mustard Belt at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, consuming 66 hot dogs amid extreme heat. Although less than his previous count of 70.5, the heat hindered any attempt to surpass his record of 76. Patrick Bertoletti and Miki Sudo also showed strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champion Eater Joey Chestnut Successfully Defended His Title On Saturday Despite Consuming Fewer Hot Dogs Than A Year Earlier Battling Not Only Other Competitors But Also Extreme Heat At The Annual Nathans Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest In New York Citys Coney Island | Updated: 05-07-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 00:13 IST
Joey Chestnut Defends Title in Scorching Hot Dog Contest Showdown

In an intense display of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut retained his championship title at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest held in Coney Island, New York, despite the sweltering heat.

Scaling his tally down to 66 hot dogs, Chestnut navigated not only rival challengers but also the extreme climate, affecting the texture of the buns and competitors' stamina. “I expected to clinch the win but knew from the start breaking my record was out of reach,” Chestnut told ESPN.

His record-setting attempt was thwarted by the blistering East Coast heat which rose to nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Previous 2024 champion Patrick Bertoletti took second place, while women’s champion Miki Sudo bagged her 12th title with 38.75 hot dogs.

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