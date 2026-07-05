Zelenskiy Seeks American Resolve to End Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed ending the ongoing conflict with Russia with U.S. President Donald Trump. He emphasized that American involvement is crucial for peace. The leaders will continue talks at the NATO summit. Kyiv honored the Fourth of July by lighting the Motherland Monument in American colors.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Saturday that he engaged in a constructive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July. Zelenskiy called for strong American determination to help conclude the protracted war with Russia.
The Ukrainian leader described his conversation with Trump as "very good," highlighting discussions about ongoing developments at the conflict's front lines. Zelenskiy expressed the importance of American commitment to achieving peace, underscoring that their resolve will play a significant role.
Both leaders agreed to continue their talks during the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support and acknowledged the significance of "American hearts" that value freedom globally. To mark the U.S. holiday, Kyiv lit the iconic Motherland Monument in American colors.