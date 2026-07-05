Zelenskiy Seeks American Resolve to End Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Saturday He Had Spoken To Us President Donald Trump On The Fourth Of July Holiday And Called For American Resolve To Help End The More Than Fouryearold War With Russia Zelenskiy Said He Had A Very Good Conversation With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Saturday that he engaged in a constructive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July. Zelenskiy called for strong American determination to help conclude the protracted war with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader described his conversation with Trump as "very good," highlighting discussions about ongoing developments at the conflict's front lines. Zelenskiy expressed the importance of American commitment to achieving peace, underscoring that their resolve will play a significant role.

Both leaders agreed to continue their talks during the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support and acknowledged the significance of "American hearts" that value freedom globally. To mark the U.S. holiday, Kyiv lit the iconic Motherland Monument in American colors.