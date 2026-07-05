Grigor Dimitrov's Remarkable Wimbledon Comeback

Grigor Dimitrov made a triumphant comeback to Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round a year after a devastating injury forced him to retire mid-tournament. He defeated Matteo Berrettini in a thrilling five-set match, expressing his determination to overcome obstacles and savor every moment on the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Year After A Devastating Injury Ended His Wimbledon Campaign | Updated: 05-07-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 02:48 IST
Grigor Dimitrov's Remarkable Wimbledon Comeback
Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov's return to Wimbledon was nothing short of remarkable, marking a year since a severe injury cut his campaign short. He advanced to the fourth round after a gripping five-set match against Matteo Berrettini, proving his resilience and determination.

Dimitrov, who faced a pectoral tear in the previous tournament, expressed both vulnerability and joy as he emerged victorious. Despite the challenges, including a tense roof closure break, he managed to pull through, aided by a powerful backhand.

His triumph against Berrettini sets up a clash with Briton Arthur Fery in the last 16, a testament to Dimitrov's enduring spirit and skill. "It's wonderful to be in the second week," he said, eager to continue his winning streak.

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