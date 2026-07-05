Starry Nuptials: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot in Secret Ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both iconic figures in their respective fields, have married in a private ceremony. The wedding reportedly took place ahead of a grand celebration at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The event was celebrated with close friends and family, featuring performances by notable artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce | Updated: 05-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 02:29 IST
Starry Nuptials: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot in Secret Ceremony

Pop icon Taylor Swift has married NFL star Travis Kelce, as confirmed on Friday by the singer's publicist. The couple, who have kept their relationship under wraps, exchanged vows in private before a handful of friends and family.

The wedding, held in an intimate garden constructed inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden, was a closely guarded secret. Reports indicate that comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, and music legend Stevie Nicks performed during the nuptials.

Fans and media were captivated by the event, which was a testament to one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the decade. The couple's union was whimsically announced with a ‘JUST&T MARRIED!’ message on billboards, marking the culmination of their three-year romance.

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