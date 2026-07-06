Zion Church Pastor's Release Hailed as Signal of Hope

ChinaAid, a notable Christian NGO, announced the release of Zion Church Pastor Jin Mingri, who had been detained in Beihai, China, since last October. He arrived safely in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Pastor Jin, along with eighteen other leaders of the underground church, faced charges for 'illegally using information networks.' Although Jin's release has been celebrated, eight members of the Zion Church remain in detention. His daughter, Grace, confirmed this to Reuters.

The U.S. played a diplomatic role, with President Donald Trump advocating for Jin's freedom to Chinese President Xi Jinping in May. The move has been interpreted as a potential improvement in religious freedom and diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, millions of Christians still worship in unauthorized 'house churches' in China, as opposed to state-sanctioned congregations.