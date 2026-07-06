Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Attacks Rattle Ukrainian Capital

Awakening residents of Kyiv confronted fear and destruction early Monday morning as Russian missiles and drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, leaving at least seven dead. Apartment blocks and other buildings were significantly damaged, exacerbating the crisis in Kyiv, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, via Telegram.

A rescue operation led by Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko is ongoing, with teams painstakingly pulling survivors from the wreckage scattered across the historic Podilskyi district and other hit areas. In total, 24 individuals have been wounded. A partial building collapse in Podilskyi saw 15 evacuees, including women and children, rescued from upper floors.

The eastern Darnytskyi district faced similar devastation, where drone fragments caused a 25-storey building to be partially destroyed. As rescue efforts continue amid the fire outbreaks, Kyiv remains engulfed in smoke, and the city’s air quality has deteriorated. Poland, a close neighbor and NATO ally, briefly scrambled fighter jets as a precautionary response to the escalation of hostilities.