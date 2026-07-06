Aussie PM Albanese's Kylie Minogue Remark Sparks Outrage

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Apologised On Monday After Making A Crude Remark About Singer Kylie Minogue In A Comedy Podcast Interview

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese found himself at the center of controversy after making a crude remark about singer Kylie Minogue during a comedy podcast.

In the interview with comedian Nikki Osborne, Albanese was asked whom he would marry, date, or 'shag' among Australian female celebrities. Initially reluctant to respond due to his recent marriage, he eventually singled out Minogue, a response that irked women's rights groups and lawmakers.

Facing backlash, Albanese was criticized for disrespecting women and tarnishing the office of Prime Minister. He quickly issued an apology for his comments, highlighting Australia's informal culture but acknowledging the incident's offense.