Australia and Fiji Forge 'Ocean of Peace' Defence Alliance

Australia and Fiji have signed the 'Ocean of Peace Alliance,' marking Fiji's first formal defence pact and making it Australia's fourth defense ally. This comes amid China's growing Pacific influence. The agreement signifies mutual defense obligations and further solidifies Australia-Fiji economic and security ties through the Vuvale Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia And Fiji On Monday Signed A Landmark Defence Alliance | Updated: 06-07-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 08:10 IST
Australia and Fiji Forge 'Ocean of Peace' Defence Alliance

Australia and Fiji on Monday signed a landmark defence alliance known as the 'Ocean of Peace Alliance,' with a commitment that each nation will come to the other's aid if attacked.

This historic pact represents Fiji's first-ever formal defense alliance, making it only Australia's fourth official ally, along with the U.S., New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

The signing comes amid China's increasing influence in the Pacific, adding to Australia's recent security partnerships, like the agreement with Vanuatu. Additionally, the two nations expanded their economic and security cooperation through the Vuvale Union, marking significant collaborative efforts.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026