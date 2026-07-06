Australia and Fiji Forge 'Ocean of Peace' Defence Alliance

Australia and Fiji on Monday signed a landmark defence alliance known as the 'Ocean of Peace Alliance,' with a commitment that each nation will come to the other's aid if attacked.

This historic pact represents Fiji's first-ever formal defense alliance, making it only Australia's fourth official ally, along with the U.S., New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

The signing comes amid China's increasing influence in the Pacific, adding to Australia's recent security partnerships, like the agreement with Vanuatu. Additionally, the two nations expanded their economic and security cooperation through the Vuvale Union, marking significant collaborative efforts.