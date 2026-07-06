Australia and Fiji Forge 'Ocean of Peace' Defence Alliance
Australia and Fiji have signed the 'Ocean of Peace Alliance,' marking Fiji's first formal defence pact and making it Australia's fourth defense ally. This comes amid China's growing Pacific influence. The agreement signifies mutual defense obligations and further solidifies Australia-Fiji economic and security ties through the Vuvale Union.
Australia and Fiji on Monday signed a landmark defence alliance known as the 'Ocean of Peace Alliance,' with a commitment that each nation will come to the other's aid if attacked.
This historic pact represents Fiji's first-ever formal defense alliance, making it only Australia's fourth official ally, along with the U.S., New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.
The signing comes amid China's increasing influence in the Pacific, adding to Australia's recent security partnerships, like the agreement with Vanuatu. Additionally, the two nations expanded their economic and security cooperation through the Vuvale Union, marking significant collaborative efforts.
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