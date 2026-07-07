Hungarian State TV Overhaul: A Push for Independence

Hungarian State Television Said On Tuesday That Its News Broadcast Has Been Temporarily Suspended As The Government Is Overhauling Public Service Media To Make It Independent And Credible The State Televisions Main Channel M Showed A Black Screen With This Message

In a surprising move, Hungarian state television temporarily suspended its broadcasts on Tuesday. The decision comes as part of the government's initiative to reform public media with the aim of making it more independent and credible.

The main channel, M1, displayed a black screen with a message explaining the suspension. This development follows Prime Minister Peter Magyar's overhaul of state TV and radio leadership.

Magyar's government made this decision in line with their election promise to transform state media and combat perceived propaganda propagated under the administration of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.