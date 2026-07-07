Hungarian State TV Overhaul: A Push for Independence
Hungarian state television has temporarily halted its broadcasts as the government seeks to revise public media for increased independence and credibility. Prime Minister Peter Magyar's administration has replaced the leadership of state TV and radio, following their electoral pledge to end alleged propaganda under ex-Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
In a surprising move, Hungarian state television temporarily suspended its broadcasts on Tuesday. The decision comes as part of the government's initiative to reform public media with the aim of making it more independent and credible.
The main channel, M1, displayed a black screen with a message explaining the suspension. This development follows Prime Minister Peter Magyar's overhaul of state TV and radio leadership.
Magyar's government made this decision in line with their election promise to transform state media and combat perceived propaganda propagated under the administration of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.