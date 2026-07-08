A Solemn Farewell: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey to Najaf

The coffin of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrived in Najaf, Iraq, for a funeral ceremony after his death in a strike. The ceremonies signify religious commemoration and political continuity. The coffin's journey will proceed through Iraq before returning for burial in Mashhad, Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Coffin Of Irans Slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Arrived In Iraqs Holy City Of Najaf On Tuesday After Funeral Ceremonies In Iran | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:16 IST
A Solemn Farewell: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey to Najaf
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The coffin of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrived in Najaf, Iraq, on Tuesday. This follows his death in a February 28 U.S.-Israeli strike and extensive funeral ceremonies in Iran.

The arrival marks a significant stage in a multi-day procession to one of Shi'ite Islam's holiest cities. Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, welcomed the coffin at Najaf International Airport, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also in attendance.

Security around Najaf has been heightened as large numbers of mourners convene. The procession illustrates religious reverence and signals continuity of Iran's Islamic Republic. The journey is set to proceed to Karbala before returning the coffin to Mashhad, Iran, for burial.

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