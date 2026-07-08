Trump Administration Accused of Illegal Information Sharing with Iran
A lawsuit alleges the Trump administration illegally shared Iranian asylum seekers' confidential information with Iran's government. Public Citizen Litigation Group represents plaintiffs, accusing policies potentially endangering asylum seekers, such as pro-democracy protestors and minorities. The Department of Homeland Security denies allegations, emphasizing adherence to consular rights despite ongoing immigration crackdowns.
The Trump administration is facing a lawsuit that claims it unlawfully provided Iran with confidential information concerning Iranian asylum seekers in the U.S. Led by the Public Citizen Litigation Group, the suit aims to protect pro-democracy activists and minorities seeking refuge.
Despite the serious allegations of creating unsafe environments for ethnic minorities, the Department of Homeland Security has firmly denied any such exchanges, stating ICE is committed to safeguarding asylum applicants' rights.
The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Columbia, urges an independent monitor to oversee and prevent unauthorized data sharing with Iran's government, highlighting the geopolitical implications amidst rising tensions.