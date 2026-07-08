Giorgio Armani: Legacy and Elegance at the Paris Haute Couture

The Giorgio Armani Privé collection illuminated the Paris stage with shimmering gowns and expertly tailored suits in dusky tones. This marks the second haute couture show since the iconic designer's passing, with his niece, Silvana Armani, guiding the creative direction of the esteemed womenswear line.

In the opulent setting of the Palazzo Armani, models showcased a careful selection of textured satin bomber jackets, velvet suits in deep burgundy and navy, and flowing coats with pronounced lapels. The collection featured beaded blazers over sheer lace tops and fluid trousers, with a recurring theme of leopard prints in understated grays, blues, and browns on jackets and tops.

The evening gowns stood out with intricate beading and long trains, some styled with mock cardigans. As the brand transitions after Giorgio's death at 91, his will instructs heirs to consider selling the fashion house or going public. The haute couture shows continue in Paris with entries from Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, and Schiaparelli.