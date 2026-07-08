Drama 'The Pitt' Tops Emmy Nominations

Emergency Room Drama The Pitt Outpaced All Of This Years Contenders For Televisions Emmy Awards

In a striking development on Wednesday, the television drama 'The Pitt' raced to the top of the Emmy nominations list with an impressive 25 nods.

The emergency room series has evidently captivated audiences and critics alike, distinguishing itself as this year's front-runner.

Trailing closely is the last season of the comedy 'Hacks,' which garnered 24 nominations, underscoring its own significant impact on the industry.