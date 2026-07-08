Reviving the 'Sleeping Child': Guatemala's Lizard Conservation Success

Conservationists in Guatemala are breeding one of the world's most endangered lizards, the Guatemalan beaded lizard, to combat dwindling populations due to habitat loss and illegal trade. Efforts at La Aurora zoo aim to release prepared lizards back into their natural habitat, averting extinction threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conservationists In Guatemala Are Breeding A New Generation Of Guatemalan Beaded Lizards | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:03 IST
Reviving the 'Sleeping Child': Guatemala's Lizard Conservation Success

Conservationists in Guatemala are making strides in saving one of the world’s most endangered species, the Guatemalan beaded lizard. The species, also known as Heloderma charlesbogerti and dubbed 'niño dormido,' is native to the parched Motagua Valley.

Estimates suggest only 500 to 700 adult lizards remain in the wild, attributed to habitat loss and illegal pet trade. At Guatemala City’s La Aurora zoo, experts are closely monitoring the development of new eggs using advanced technology. Rowland Griffin, leading the zoo's conservation project, highlighted methods to prepare these reptiles for future wild release.

Initially acclimated in large, natural enclosures, the lizards will eventually be set free, their progression meticulously tracked by experts. This follows their categorization as a highly protected species under CITES in 2007, as conservationists endeavor to secure their future.

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