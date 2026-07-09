Global Economy's Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict

The global economy shows resilience amidst the Middle East war shock, as noted by leaders of key international financial and trade organizations. They highlighted ongoing uncertainties, emphasizing the need for conflict resolution and economic resilience measures. Global growth is expected to dip but could rebound by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Global Economy Has Been Broadly Resilient To The Shock From The War In The Middle East | Updated: 09-07-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 01:46 IST
Global Economy's Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict
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The global economy has displayed significant resilience despite the tumultuous impacts of the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to joint assessments by the leaders of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, and World Trade Organization.

Meeting regularly to evaluate the war's repercussions, the leaders emphasized the high degree of uncertainty and the potential long-lasting effects on energy markets and trade routes. They stressed the importance of progressing toward conflict resolution and reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The IMF forecasts a dip in global growth from 3.5% in 2025 to 3% in 2026, with a potential rebound to 3.4% in 2027. The international leaders remain committed to collaborating on enhancing energy, food, trade, and economic resilience across the globe.

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