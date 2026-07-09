Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Strikes on Iran

The U.S. military has initiated new airstrikes targeting Iran, as announced by the U.S. Central Command on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's declaration that the interim agreement to conclude hostilities with Iran has ended.

The strikes are focused on diminishing Iran's capabilities to impede freedom of navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for international shipping.

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command on X, the United States is holding Iran accountable for its unwarranted aggressive actions against commercial shipping and civilian crews operating freely in this critical international waterway.