Market Turmoil as Iran Deal Falters Amidst Trump's Remarks

The S&P 500 dipped following President Trump's announcement at a NATO summit, where he dismissed an interim deal with Iran. While Broadcom shares soared on a new agreement with Apple, overall market performance was hindered by rising oil prices and lingering geopolitical tensions, shaking investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp Ended Lower On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Deal Aimed At Ending The War With Iran Was Over | Updated: 09-07-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 01:53 IST
Market Turmoil as Iran Deal Falters Amidst Trump's Remarks
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In a volatile turn of events, the S&P 500 edged lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared at a NATO summit that an interim deal with Iran was "over." This announcement has left investors on edge, as potential escalations loom.

Broadcom, however, emerged as a rare bright spot among struggling tech stocks. The chipmaker saw its shares rally significantly by 4.8%, buoyed by Apple's commitment to a $30 billion chip-supply agreement. Meanwhile, other tech giants like SpaceX, Microsoft, and Alphabet suffered substantial declines.

Trump's comments heightened geopolitical tensions, leading to spikes in oil prices and unsettling the S&P 500's upward trajectory this year, which had largely weathered Middle East conflict-induced dips. Concerns over rising fuel costs adversely affected travel and cruise line stocks, with United Airlines and Delta each slipping over 1%.

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