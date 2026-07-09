Market Turmoil as Iran Deal Falters Amidst Trump's Remarks

The Sp Ended Lower On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Deal Aimed At Ending The War With Iran Was Over

In a volatile turn of events, the S&P 500 edged lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared at a NATO summit that an interim deal with Iran was "over." This announcement has left investors on edge, as potential escalations loom.

Broadcom, however, emerged as a rare bright spot among struggling tech stocks. The chipmaker saw its shares rally significantly by 4.8%, buoyed by Apple's commitment to a $30 billion chip-supply agreement. Meanwhile, other tech giants like SpaceX, Microsoft, and Alphabet suffered substantial declines.

Trump's comments heightened geopolitical tensions, leading to spikes in oil prices and unsettling the S&P 500's upward trajectory this year, which had largely weathered Middle East conflict-induced dips. Concerns over rising fuel costs adversely affected travel and cruise line stocks, with United Airlines and Delta each slipping over 1%.