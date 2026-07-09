Ipswich Town Secures Brazilian Star Emersonn Correia da Silva in Record Deal
Ipswich Town has signed Brazilian striker Emersonn Correia da Silva from Toulouse in a record £26.6 million deal. The 21-year-old marks the first signing under new manager Gary O'Neil, expressing pride and excitement about joining the Premier League club. Emersonn previously played for Athletico Paranaense and Goztepe.
In a landmark transfer, Ipswich Town has secured Brazilian forward Emersonn Correia da Silva from Toulouse, a Ligue 1 side, for a record-breaking sum of £26.6 million. Announced on Wednesday, the Premier League club celebrated this acquisition as the first major move under the leadership of newly appointed manager, Gary O'Neil.
Emersonn, 21, expressed his enthusiasm in a statement, saying, 'I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town. Playing in the Premier League is a dream, and I am eager to give my all for the team.' His previous tenure at Toulouse was notable, with seven goals in 31 appearances.
This transfer is a significant stride for Ipswich Town as they prepare to return to the Premier League. The club, previously in the second-tier Championship, will commence their top-flight campaign against Sunderland on August 22.