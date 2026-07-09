Ipswich Town Secures Brazilian Star Emersonn Correia da Silva in Record Deal

Ipswich Town has signed Brazilian striker Emersonn Correia da Silva from Toulouse in a record £26.6 million deal. The 21-year-old marks the first signing under new manager Gary O'Neil, expressing pride and excitement about joining the Premier League club. Emersonn previously played for Athletico Paranaense and Goztepe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ipswich Town Have Signed Brazilian Striker Emersonn Correia Da Silva From Ligue Side Toulouse On A Fiveyear Contract | Updated: 09-07-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 04:07 IST
Ipswich Town Secures Brazilian Star Emersonn Correia da Silva in Record Deal

In a landmark transfer, Ipswich Town has secured Brazilian forward Emersonn Correia da Silva from Toulouse, a Ligue 1 side, for a record-breaking sum of £26.6 million. Announced on Wednesday, the Premier League club celebrated this acquisition as the first major move under the leadership of newly appointed manager, Gary O'Neil.

Emersonn, 21, expressed his enthusiasm in a statement, saying, 'I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town. Playing in the Premier League is a dream, and I am eager to give my all for the team.' His previous tenure at Toulouse was notable, with seven goals in 31 appearances.

This transfer is a significant stride for Ipswich Town as they prepare to return to the Premier League. The club, previously in the second-tier Championship, will commence their top-flight campaign against Sunderland on August 22.

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