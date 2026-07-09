States Gear Up to Challenge Paramount's Blockbuster Warner Bros. Acquisition

Us States Concerned That Paramounts Billion Acquisition Of Warner Bros Discovery Will Hurt Competition Could Sue To Block The Deal As Soon As Next Week

The $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount is facing potential legal challenges as several U.S. states express concerns over competitive practices, sources told Reuters. Legal action to block the deal could come as soon as next week.

Advocacy groups and state regulators warn that a merger could lead to higher subscription costs for streaming platforms, as well as job reductions and a trimmed selection of films, news, and other content. Delaying the deal due to legal challenges could exacerbate Paramount's financial strain, which includes an expected $80 billion debt post-acquisition. The company must also pay a 'ticking fee' to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders if the deal stalls beyond October.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is spearheading the investigation into whether the merger contravenes U.S. antitrust legislation. While the spokesperson for Bonta's office and a Paramount representative declined to comment, Reuters has reported that states like California and New York are actively preparing lawsuits, motivated by an increasingly vigilant state regulatory environment.