Global Stories: From Space Rocks to Dramatic Quasars

This week's highlights include a unique blend of stories from around the globe. In New York, an ex-employee of SpaceX invests millions in meteorites, redefining luxury spending in the AI age.

Meanwhile, car ownership costs soar in Singapore, and conservation battles persist in Cuba and Guatemala as they attempt to save endangered species.

Additionally, ancient quasars challenge scientific understanding, while Matt Damon faces a cinematic test as Odysseus. Cultural revivals breathe life into historical TV series and rock musicals on stage.