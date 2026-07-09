Global Stories: From Space Rocks to Dramatic Quasars

This week's selection of global stories by Reuters features diverse topics, including an AI millionaire’s unusual investment in meteorites, economic challenges of car ownership in Singapore, conservation efforts in Cuba and Guatemala, ancient astrophysical phenomena, and cultural highlights such as Matt Damon's latest film challenge and West End's rock musical revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | July Every Week | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:30 IST
Global Stories: From Space Rocks to Dramatic Quasars
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This week's highlights include a unique blend of stories from around the globe. In New York, an ex-employee of SpaceX invests millions in meteorites, redefining luxury spending in the AI age.

Meanwhile, car ownership costs soar in Singapore, and conservation battles persist in Cuba and Guatemala as they attempt to save endangered species.

Additionally, ancient quasars challenge scientific understanding, while Matt Damon faces a cinematic test as Odysseus. Cultural revivals breathe life into historical TV series and rock musicals on stage.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

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