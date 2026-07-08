Balenciaga Brings Back Elegance: Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Haute Couture Debut Shines in Paris

Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut haute couture collection for Balenciaga dazzled on a circular catwalk in Paris, featuring grand gowns, voluminous capes, and ostrich feather details. This showcase marked a new chapter for Piccioli, who aims to leave his imprint on Balenciaga, bringing back the brand's historical elegance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Models In Ballooning Gowns | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:32 IST
Balenciaga Brings Back Elegance: Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Haute Couture Debut Shines in Paris

In a stunning display of fashion finesse, models draped in extravagant balloon gowns and feather-embroidered pants captivated audiences at Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut haute couture show for Balenciaga in Paris. Under the beating midday sun, the collection reanimated the opulence of the brand's original designs.

The Autumn/Winter show featured striking cashmere, leather, and feather ensembles that evoked the architectural genius of Balenciaga's founder, Cristobal Balenciaga. The show, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Cite Universitaire gardens, brought a touch of classic elegance to the contemporary fashion scene.

Piccioli, who previously spent 16 years at Valentino, aims to redefine Balenciaga’s identity following Demna's decade-long influence marked by streetwear triumphs. His couture vision captivated an audience that included stars like Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo, as well as industry leaders like Kering CEO Luca de Meo.

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