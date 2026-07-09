Bo Derek says she's "not mother material", opens up about decision to not have children

Actor and model Bo Derek has opened up about her decision not to have children, saying she eventually realised she was "not mother material," according to People.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 17:24 IST
Bo Derek says she's "not mother material", opens up about decision to not have children
Bo Derek (Photo/Instagram/ @reallyboderek). Image Credit: ANI

Actor and model Bo Derek has opened up about her decision not to have children, saying she eventually realised she was "not mother material," according to People. Speaking on comedian Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the 69-year-old reflected on how societal expectations initially influenced her views on motherhood.

"Everyone says you're going to have kids," Derek said. "When I hit about 32, I thought, 'Uh-oh, I better start working on this and scheduling it.'" At the time, Derek was married to filmmaker John Derek. The couple were together for 22 years until he died in 1998. John Derek had two children from a previous relationship, a factor that Bo said made her decision easier.

"I kept waiting for my life to slow down. It never slowed down," she said. "He didn't want kids. He'd had two kids from a previous marriage. He was older, so he'd done it," according to People. Reflecting on the period when she seriously considered becoming a parent, Derek said, "When I thought I wanted it, then I really started sitting down to scheduling, and I thought, I'm not mother material."

She also spoke candidly about her late husband, adding, "My husband certainly isn't father material. He was the most judgmental oddball." Derek later found love with actor John Corbett. The couple, who began dating in 2002, married in 2020.

Recalling the early days of their relationship, Derek said, "It was just an attraction, a comfort." Speaking about Corbett, she added, "He makes me laugh all the time. He's full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there. We're starting to get a little more settled," according to People.

The couple were last seen together in May last year at the premiere celebration for the latest season of And Just Like That... in New York City. (ANI)

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