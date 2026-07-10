Aryan Khan makes a stylish appearance at Raghav Juyal's birthday bash in Mumbai

Director Aryan Khan attended the star-studded birthday party of actor and dancer Raghav Juyal in Mumbai on Thursday. Aryan Khan's attendance at Raghav Juyal's birthday marked the rare appearance of the filmmaker, especially after he gained fame with his debut series 'The Bads of Bollywood.'

Aryan Khan opted for an effortlessly casual and stylish all-black outfit at the birthday bash. His attire consisted of a black jacket worn over a black T-shirt, paired with black trousers. Aryan Khan's debut series 'The Bads of Bollywood' starred Raghav Juyal and Lakshay in the lead roles. The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.

The series also had cameos by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, the star-studded birthday bash of Raghav Juyal was attended by several stars, including Shehnaz Gill, Samay Raina, Saurabh Sachdeva, Ali Fazal and others.

Raghav Juyal is an emerging star in Bollywood who has gained critical acclaim in the cinema industry with hits like 'Kill', ABCD 2, Street Dancer and others. He will be next seen in the film 'The Paradise ' starring Nani in the lead role. The movie will be released on August 21. (ANI)