Western Europe Sees Hottest June on Record as Heat Grips Region

Western Europe experienced its hottest June ever recorded, while the world saw its second-warmest June on record, according to the latest update from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The findings highlight how rising temperatures are increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events across the region.

The prolonged heatwave stretched across much of western Europe, bringing record-breaking daytime temperatures, unusually warm nights, widespread drought conditions and a growing number of wildfires. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that the current conditions are consistent with what scientists expect in a warming climate and stressed the need for stronger early warning systems and public health measures.

Record-breaking heat spreads across Europe

June 2026 brought exceptional temperatures across several European countries. Western Europe recorded an average temperature of 20.74°C, more than 3°C above the 1991–2020 average and higher than any previous June on record. Global sea surface temperatures outside the polar regions also reached a new June record, reflecting the influence of developing El Niño conditions.

Countries including Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark and the Netherlands all reported new temperature records during the month. Barcelona recorded 40.5°C in early July, while several locations in France and Spain crossed 43°C. The combination of scorching temperatures, dry soils and low humidity also intensified wildfire risks across France and the Iberian Peninsula.

Warm nights increase risks to public health

Health experts say heatwaves become even more dangerous when temperatures remain high overnight because the human body has little opportunity to recover from daytime heat. Older adults, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers and people with chronic illnesses are among those most vulnerable, though prolonged extreme heat can affect anyone.

The WMO noted that heat-related deaths remain significantly underreported worldwide, with an estimated 489,000 people dying each year from heat-related causes between 2000 and 2019. Urban areas face additional challenges because the heat island effect keeps cities warmer than surrounding regions, especially after sunset.

Global agencies strengthen heat preparedness

The WMO, the World Health Organization and other United Nations partners are expanding early warning systems and heat-health action plans to help countries prepare for more frequent extreme heat events. Their efforts include improving weather forecasting, public health guidance and emergency response planning as climate change continues to increase the likelihood of longer, hotter and more intense heatwaves.