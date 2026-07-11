Entertainment Headlines: Anthony Hopkins' Musical Debut and Emmy Announcements

In entertainment news, Anthony Hopkins releases a music single, 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' lead Emmy nominations, Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros is delayed, and Bonnie Tyler passes away. Other highlights include Mick Jagger's tour announcement and iHeartMedia's legal resolution regarding airplay practices. Lastly, FuboTV names a new CEO from Disney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Actor Anthony Hopkins Signs Record Deal As A Composer Twotime Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Released His First Classical Music Single On Friday After Signing A Record Deal As A Composer Bracken Road Features On His Upcoming Life Is A Dream Album | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:26 IST
Entertainment Headlines: Anthony Hopkins' Musical Debut and Emmy Announcements
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Iconic actor Anthony Hopkins has ventured into the world of classical music with the release of his first single, backed by a record deal. His album, 'Life is a Dream,' showcases orchestral works composed over sixty years, highlighting the depth of emotion and storytelling synonymous with his acting career, says Decca Classics.

HBO's 'The Pitt' leads the 2023 Emmy nominations with 25 nods, while the final season of 'Hacks' secures 24. HBO Max dominates network nominations, followed closely by Netflix. Meanwhile, Paramount's anticipated merger with Warner Bros. faces delays due to an ongoing probe in Oregon.

In other news, Mick Jagger announces The Rolling Stones' tour for their new album 'Foreign Tongues,' set to release soon. The music industry also sees iHeartMedia resolving a significant FCC probe, while changes in streaming leadership unfold at FuboTV as Disney's Alisa Bowen steps in as CEO.

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