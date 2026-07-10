Anthony Hopkins Ventures into Classical Music with Debut Single

Anthony Hopkins, two-time Oscar winner, debuts his classical music single "Bracken Road" as part of his "Life is a Dream" album. The collection, a six-decade journey, reveals his emotional depth in music, collaborating with the Philharmonia Orchestra under Gustavo Dudamel's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Twotime Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Released His First Classical Music Single On Friday After Signing A Record Deal As A Composer Bracken Road Features On His Upcoming Life Is A Dream Album | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:23 IST
Anthony Hopkins Ventures into Classical Music with Debut Single
Anthony Hopkins

Renowned actor Anthony Hopkins, famous for his Oscar-winning roles, has made his mark in classical music by releasing his first single "Bracken Road."

This track is part of his upcoming album "Life is a Dream," which showcases compositions spanning over six decades of Hopkins' life. Each piece reflects his emotional journey and is performed by the acclaimed Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

The album, revealing influences from Hopkins' childhood and cultural heritage in Wales, marks a new chapter for the celebrated actor, transforming his musical passion into a public artistic experience.

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