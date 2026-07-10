Anthony Hopkins Ventures into Classical Music with Debut Single

Twotime Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Released His First Classical Music Single On Friday After Signing A Record Deal As A Composer Bracken Road Features On His Upcoming Life Is A Dream Album

Renowned actor Anthony Hopkins, famous for his Oscar-winning roles, has made his mark in classical music by releasing his first single "Bracken Road."

This track is part of his upcoming album "Life is a Dream," which showcases compositions spanning over six decades of Hopkins' life. Each piece reflects his emotional journey and is performed by the acclaimed Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

The album, revealing influences from Hopkins' childhood and cultural heritage in Wales, marks a new chapter for the celebrated actor, transforming his musical passion into a public artistic experience.