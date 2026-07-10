India's Operation Amistad: A Humanitarian Triumph in Venezuela

India has successfully wrapped up Operation Amistad, a pivotal Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission following the catastrophic earthquakes in northern Venezuela. The Indian contingent returned to the national capital on Friday, marking the mission's official conclusion. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the operation as an emblem of India's unwavering commitment to global solidarity during crises.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the expedited humanitarian aid. On June 26, two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft flew a 41-member team from the Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital Unit to Venezuela. This team, comprising of a diverse group of medical professionals, delivered essential medical services and critical supplies.

The mission also deployed two BHISHM Cubes, state-of-the-art, rapidly deployable medical facilities specifically designed for disaster scenarios. These facilities, alongside six tonnes of medical supplies and 30 tonnes of emergency relief items, including portable water purifiers and generator sets, significantly bolstered local disaster response capabilities. The MEA stressed that Operation Amistad symbolized the enduring camaraderie between India and Venezuela, rooted in the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the belief in the world as one family.