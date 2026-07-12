Das Kadam, Das Ka Dam: Strengthening India's Indo-Pacific Ties

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra spotlighted the significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent diplomatic visits to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as his prior visit to Seychelles. The initiatives, described as 'Das Kadam, Das Ka Dam,' were hailed for bolstering India's strategic, defense, economic, and cultural ties with key Indo-Pacific nations.

Addressing the national press, Patra traced the Prime Minister's multi-nation tour, underscoring ten pivotal outcomes that have notably strengthened India’s international position. From the strategic significance of Seychelles and Indonesia within the Indian Ocean region to fostering a united Indo-Pacific front with Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, India has expanded its geopolitical influence.

Further emphasizing India’s diplomatic efforts, Patra outlined the multi-faceted cooperation established during these visits, ranging from defense and maritime partnerships to economic investments and cultural exchanges. This strategic outreach fosters a robust framework for Indo-Pacific alliances, advancing India's interests on a global stage.