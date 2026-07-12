Das Kadam, Das Ka Dam: Strengthening India's Indo-Pacific Ties
BJP MP Sambit Patra lauds PM Modi's strategic visits to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, and Seychelles, emphasizing enhanced partnerships in defense, economy, and culture. These initiatives fortify India's position across the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, aligning with nations like Japan and Australia to advance national interests.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra spotlighted the significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent diplomatic visits to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as his prior visit to Seychelles. The initiatives, described as 'Das Kadam, Das Ka Dam,' were hailed for bolstering India's strategic, defense, economic, and cultural ties with key Indo-Pacific nations.
Addressing the national press, Patra traced the Prime Minister's multi-nation tour, underscoring ten pivotal outcomes that have notably strengthened India’s international position. From the strategic significance of Seychelles and Indonesia within the Indian Ocean region to fostering a united Indo-Pacific front with Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, India has expanded its geopolitical influence.
Further emphasizing India’s diplomatic efforts, Patra outlined the multi-faceted cooperation established during these visits, ranging from defense and maritime partnerships to economic investments and cultural exchanges. This strategic outreach fosters a robust framework for Indo-Pacific alliances, advancing India's interests on a global stage.