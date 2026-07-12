The Legacy of Sheikh Hamad: Modernizing Qatar's Global Stage
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar's former emir, spearheaded modernization efforts that transformed the nation into a global player. From developing a robust LNG infrastructure to establishing Al Jazeera, his leadership elevated Qatar's international profile. His strategic foreign policies and controversial support during the Arab Spring reshaped Gulf politics.
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, former emir of Qatar, passed away at 74, leaving behind a legacy of unprecedented modernization.
Under his leadership, Qatar became one of the world's largest LNG exporters and established Al Jazeera, boosting its international profile. His policies transformed the nation’s economy and foreign relations.
Despite controversy during the Arab Spring, Sheikh Hamad's strategic alliances and support for revolutionary movements secured Qatar's key role as a peace broker, fostering regional influence and elevating its global status.