The Legacy of Sheikh Hamad: Modernizing Qatar's Global Stage

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, former emir of Qatar, passed away at 74, leaving behind a legacy of unprecedented modernization.

Under his leadership, Qatar became one of the world's largest LNG exporters and established Al Jazeera, boosting its international profile. His policies transformed the nation’s economy and foreign relations.

Despite controversy during the Arab Spring, Sheikh Hamad's strategic alliances and support for revolutionary movements secured Qatar's key role as a peace broker, fostering regional influence and elevating its global status.