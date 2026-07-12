Tragedy at Phu Quoc: Indian Tourists Perish in Boat Accident

An Indian survivor of the recent boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has relived the horrifying moments when a tourist speedboat capsized within seconds due to a 'sudden storm.' Rescue teams responded quickly, but inadequate medical facilities on the nearby island may have cost lives, he reported.

The ill-fated speedboat, carrying 36 individuals, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized off the coast of Phu Quoc Island. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed the tragic loss of 15 Indian tourists in the incident.

Survivor Nirmal Kumar told ANI that the boat encountered rough weather while ferrying passengers between islands. He described the chaos when the storm hit, sending the vessel upside down and trapping those inside. Kumar highlighted the prompt response of local rescue forces but raised concerns about the lack of necessary medical supplies. Despite assistance from the Vietnam Air Force, these deficiencies likely contributed to the grim outcome.