India's Batting Woes: An Unforeseen Struggle
India's recent back-to-back series losses to England and Ireland have sparked concerns about the team's batting performance. The squad, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, struggled to adapt to new conditions, with critics pointing to a lack of rhythm and confidence as key issues.
India's cricket team is grappling with unexpected batting challenges following consecutive series defeats against England and Ireland. Despite their previous dominance, the team failed to deliver under varying conditions, drawing criticism from experts and former players.
Captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the difficulties in adapting to different pitches and emphasized a need for swift adjustment to the dimensions and conditions of each venue. The lack of confidence in the middle order has been a recurrent theme in discussions.
Cricket commentators, including Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle, have stressed the urgency for India's strongest suit, their batting, to regain form. As India prepares to face England in a series of One-Day Internationals, the spotlight is on how they respond to these setbacks.