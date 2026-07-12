Chenab Rail Bridge: A Testament to Engineering Brilliance on the Amarnath Yatra

The Chenab Rail Bridge, holding the title of the world's highest railway arch bridge, has emerged as a major point of interest for pilgrims participating in the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Reasi district. Thousands take a moment to appreciate this engineering spectacle while traveling the Jammu-Srinagar rail route, often stopping at specific viewpoints to capture its impressive steel arch through photographs and videos. For many, it represents a profound testament to India's remarkable engineering feats.

Pilgrims nationwide extol the engineers' and workers' dedication in constructing the bridge under the demanding Himalayan terrain and weather conditions. This landmark embodies India's engineering prowess while enriching the spiritual journey to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine. The onset of the annual pilgrimage has seen a consistent influx of tourists and devotees, cementing the bridge as a pivotal experience in the Yatra.

Reasi's allure is amplified by this integration of spiritual tourism, cutting-edge infrastructure, and Jammu and Kashmir's natural splendor. As the Amarnath Yatra 2026 progresses, the CRPF plays a vital role in safeguarding devotees, utilizing a comprehensive security grid along National Highway-44. Their efforts include the 84th Battalion's establishment of a Mobile Health Camp in Ramban district, offering around-the-clock medical care, reinforcing the CRPF's commitment to the safety and welfare of the Yatris during their pilgrimage.