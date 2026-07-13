Love Blooms in the Temple: South Korea's Buddhist Blind Date Retreat

In the serene setting of a Buddhist temple, young South Korean men and women engage in trust-building activities, walking hand-in-hand with one blindfolded while the other guides. This atmosphere serves as a backdrop for a unique matchmaking retreat organized by the Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare at Naksansa Temple.

Launched in 2023, the program aims to combat South Korea’s low birthrate by fostering connections among singles. With over 4,225 applicants for just 20 slots, the initiative has gained significant traction. Participants like Choi Ye-ri, 30, express optimism about meeting well-selected partners during the retreat.

With hopes pinned on easing the country's demographic crisis, the retreat integrates shared activities like tea gatherings, woodland strolls, and yoga classes. Venerable Doryun encourages participants to reflect on the birthrate issue and contemplate future alternatives, all within this unique temple setting.