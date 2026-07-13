NZ Invests $3.5 Million in Advanced Wheelchair Research

The New Zealand Government is launching a $3.5 million research project to provide high-performance power wheelchairs to 100 people with progressive disabilities, examining how advanced assistive technology can improve independence, wellbeing and long-term health outcomes.

Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said the two-year programme will be delivered by the Disability Support Services (DSS) team in partnership with Enable New Zealand, with funding provided through Budget 2025. The project will supply high-performance power wheelchairs to 100 people aged 14 years and older living with progressive conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis and Cerebral Palsy. Participants will be selected based on their potential to benefit from equipment that can enhance mobility, increase independence and improve overall quality of life.

Upston said the initiative reflects the Government's commitment to exploring how modern technology can deliver better outcomes for disabled New Zealanders, while supporting families and carers through more effective assistive solutions.

Research to measure social and economic benefits

The programme will go beyond simply providing equipment by evaluating the wider social and economic impact of early access to advanced mobility technology. International studies have shown that access to the right wheelchair can improve independence, mental wellbeing and participation in education, training and employment. The New Zealand project will examine whether similar benefits are achieved locally and how they influence everyday life for people with progressive disabilities.

Researchers will use an approach known as disability research innovation activation mapping to monitor participants' experiences over time. This will help measure the impact of the intervention and generate evidence on how advanced assistive technology affects health, social participation and long-term outcomes.

Findings to shape future disability support

The Government believes providing the right wheelchair at an earlier stage can reduce dependence on carers, lower the risk of injuries and prevent avoidable hospital admissions. While lower-cost equipment may appear to reduce immediate spending, it can lead to higher healthcare and support costs over time if it fails to meet people's needs. The findings from the project will help guide future decisions on disability equipment provision, funding priorities and policy development, ensuring support systems are based on evidence of what delivers the greatest benefit.

Upston said assistive technology plays a vital role in enabling disabled people to participate fully in their communities, and the Government wants to better understand how innovation can improve both quality of life and long-term support outcomes across New Zealand.