Bay of Plenty Projects Receive $15.5 Million Regional Boost

The New Zealand Government is investing $15.5 million in two major Bay of Plenty projects aimed at strengthening regional infrastructure, expanding aquaculture and exploring renewable geothermal energy, creating new jobs and supporting long-term economic growth. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced that $12.5 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) will support the development of the Ōpōtiki Marina, a project expected to become a key piece of infrastructure for the region's expanding marine industry.

The funding, provided through a combination of a loan and equity investment, will help build a marina basin, wharf and piers, a boat ramp and other marine facilities. Project partners will match the Government's contribution with an additional $12.5 million, while construction is expected to support up to 87 jobs.

Jones said the marina represents the final major infrastructure investment needed to enable the next phase of aquaculture growth in Ōpōtiki. Once completed, it will provide safe year-round berthing for commercial and aquaculture vessels, improve the efficiency of mussel harvesting and servicing operations, and encourage further investment across the marine sector. The project builds on earlier investments by central government, iwi and local authorities, including aquaculture farms, the mussel spat facility at Te Kaha, a mussel-processing plant and the new harbour entrance at Ōpōtiki.

Geothermal project to explore clean energy opportunities

The Government is also providing a $3 million grant from Regional Infrastructure Fund money set aside for geothermal projects to support the Gas to Geoheat – Tauranga Geothermal System Project. The initiative, led by GeoExchange NZ Limited in partnership with local landowners, will drill two exploratory wells in the Mount Maunganui industrial area and the Te Puke-Rangiuru area. The project is expected to create between 15 and 20 jobs during its delivery. Officials say the exploration will generate publicly available geothermal data that will improve understanding of the region's underground energy resources and identify future renewable energy opportunities.

Investment targets jobs, energy security and regional growth

Jones said the geothermal project has the potential to support future developments such as neighbourhood heating systems, where geothermal energy could be distributed through shared networks to supply multiple buildings instead of requiring individual heating systems. He said Bay of Plenty's natural resources offer significant economic opportunities, and strategic investments in infrastructure and renewable energy will help unlock that potential while strengthening regional industries.

The Government believes both projects will encourage further private investment, create skilled employment, improve energy security and support sustainable economic development across the Bay of Plenty for years to come.